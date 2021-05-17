Victory Field expanding capacity to 50% for 12 games in June

INDIANAPOLIS — Victory Field is expanding capacity to 50% for 12 Indianapolis Indians games in June.

About 6,900 tickets will be available for the games between June 1 and June 20. The Indians will play six games against the Columbus Clippers from June 1-6, and six games against the Memphis Redbirds from June 15-20.

The outfield lawn pods have been adjusted to hold up to six people per $12 ticket. Reserve tickets for $15 and box seat pods for $18 can hold two to six people.

Full- and half-season ticket holders can buy tickets for these games starting Monday morning. Mini, flex plan, and Knot Hole Kids Club members will get priority access starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on May 24.

You can buy tickets online or by contacting the box office at 317-269-3545 or tickets@indyindians.com.

Because of the local health order still in effect, face coverings are still required for fans two and older. Coverings can only be removed when eating or drinking in a ticketed seat location.