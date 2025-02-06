'We've seen the growth': Hoosier girls, women in sports take center stage during national day of recognition

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the 39th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day and growth is apparent, especially here in Indiana with the popularity of the Indiana Fever and a new team in professional volleyball heating up.

The Women's Sports Foundation helped designate the day to inspire girls and women to not only get in the game but be confident when they do.

“Indiana has always been a leader in girls’ sports,” said Lin Dunn.

She’s a trailblazer in women’s sports. The Hall of Famer works with the Indiana Fever as a senior advisor.

In her 55-year decorated, Dunn has seen women's sports come a long way.

“You can imagine the growth that I've seen pre–Title Nine, where the opportunities for girls and women were slim and none in many situations,” she said. “Now we've seen the growth with what's happening in college sports, sold-out gyms for high school games for girls, and now sold-out games for professional sports.”

It’s something the Indiana Fever knows all about.

“I've been blessed. I’ve coached Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson and and Tamika Catchings, and now we've got all these new players coming in and free agency,” Dunn told WRTV. “I'm looking forward to seeing what year two with Caitlin Clark's going to be like.”

It's not just the Fever, pro volleyball's Indy Ignite is on fire, while making history in the Hoosier State.

“It’s been a dream come true, especially here in Indiana. The market is perfect for this,” said Azhani Tealer, who helped lead the University of Kentucky.

“I wanted to play in college and that was kind of it so now that we have the opportunity to be here in the U.S., it’s really exciting,” added Anna Debeer, who played for the University of Louisville.

Both players told WRTV they are excited to have the opportunity to continue playing the sport they love at the professional level, especially here in Indiana where they can serve as inspiration to younger girls in all sports.

“I feel like the professional sports and the college sports in general is really just giving our girls something great to watch.”

Damone Eubank, the director of a travel sports program called Indy Blackout Basketball, has seen the results of that inspiration.

“Just last week we added six girls’ teams to the program,” Ebuank told WRTV.

He said the program started with just one team, and now they’ve grown to nearly 20.

“We have to honor the ones that have come before us. We have to remember the people that paid the price to get us where we are today,” said Dunn.

The Indy Ignite is in action Thursday against the Omaha Supernovas where they will be celebrating the annual day.

The event begins with a happy hour at 5 p.m., a panel discussion commencing at 5:30 p.m. followed by the match at 7 p.m. at the Fishers Event Center.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever open the season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17. They will face the Chicago Sky.