What to know about the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week

INDIANAPOLIS — One of football's biggest pre-draft events is underway right here in Indianapolis.

The 2026 NFL Combine is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium through March 1, bringing hundreds of top prospects to the city for medical evaluations, team interviews and on-field workouts. The event has been held in Indianapolis since 1987 and is set to remain here through at least 2028.

This year's draft class is considered deep, particularly at wide receiver, edge rusher, tight end and cornerback.

WRTV

Here's how the week breaks down:



Wednesday, Feb. 25 — Player interviews begin

Thursday, Feb. 26 — Defensive linemen and linebackers on the field

Friday, Feb. 27 — QB, WR and RB interviews

Saturday, Feb. 28 — Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs on the field



