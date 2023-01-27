Wickens seeing 'potential' for 2024 Indy 500 entry

It's been a long process for Robert Wickens to return to racing, following his near-fatal racing accident suffered in August of 2018.

2022 saw him back behind the wheel for Bryan Herta Autosport's Hyundai entry in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

2022: Robert Wickens races for Bryan Herta Autosport's Hyundai team

Now there are plans moving forward for Wickens to get into an entry for the 2024 Indianapolis 500.

Wickens posted on Instagram Thursday that "my goal has always been to get back to the very top level of motorsport."

Hyundai has been behind the designs of special hand controls that have allowed the 33-year old Wickens to get back to racing. Herta has said that getting those controls primed for an IndyCar are in the works for the Indy entry.

Wickens made a single start in the Indy 500, winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 with a 9th place finish while driving for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

He'll be back behind the wheel in that Hyundai TCR at Daytona this weekend.

Car owner Bryan Herta won the Indy 500 with Dan Wheldon in 2011 and again with Alexander Rossi in 2016.

