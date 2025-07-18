Embracing Change: Robin Roberts discusses women’s basketball with Kaitlyn Kendall

INDIANAPOLIS – In an engaging dialogue that highlighted the evolution of women’s basketball, Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC's Good Morning America, spoke candidly with Kaitlyn Kendall of Good Morning Indiana about the promising future of the WNBA and the rising excitement surrounding women’s sports during the WNBA All-Star Game.

Roberts, a trailblazer in sports journalism, expressed her admiration for the current state of women’s basketball, sharing her pride in the growth of the game since the inception of the WNBA in 1997.

“I am so proud of the game. I’m so proud of the women who play this game,” Roberts said. “It’s not a moment, it’s a movement.”

Reflecting on her early experiences in basketball, Roberts recalled a time when she doubted the longevity of professional opportunities for women.

“You know, Kaitlyn, I hoped so," she responded when asked if she ever imagined women playing in sold-out NBA arenas. "When I was in college, there was a professional league, and we scrimmaged them, and as freshmen, we beat them. I was smart enough to know this league is not going to be around by the time I get to be a graduate," she explained.

With the All-Star Game showcasing elite talent in a city that lives and breathes basketball, Kendall further explored the growing fanbase and enthusiasm for women's basketball. Noting the recent rising popularity of athletes like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, Roberts acknowledged the vital role of fans: “To have these fans who are just rabid… that’s what it’s taken to get it to that next level,” she said, thanking supporters who have embraced the sport.

However, Roberts emphasized that significant improvements still need to be made. “We need to pay the players,” she asserted. “That’s non-negotiable. Until you have that kind of buy-in from the league, that’s what we need to make this sustainable.” She expressed hope that recent developments, including increased media coverage and public interest, will translate into improved compensation and support for the athletes.

Addressing how the support manifests today, Roberts expressed her excitement and gratitude for the growing enthusiasm surrounding women's basketball. “It’s amazing to see the crowd here and how they’re rallying behind women’s sports. This visibility is essential,” she said, highlighting the increasing attendance and media coverage as crucial elements for the growth of the league.

The conversation turned personal, with Roberts attributing her accomplishments in journalism to her foundation in sports, largely influenced by Title IX. “I would not be where I am if it were not for Title IX…it taught me about setting goals, being a teammate and how to bounce back,” she noted. Her love for basketball remains evident: “We were that kind of family in Mississippi that had the basketball goal tacked up to the garage."

Roberts, who still enjoys courtside views of WNBA games, is enthused by the athleticism she observes.

“I’m watching them in awe of how they’re going up and down the court...the pure athleticism and strength,” she said, adding that game-day experiences have transformed significantly.

Finally, addressing the positive impact of women’s sports on younger generations, Roberts spoke directly to the future of aspiring female athletes. “These women are growing up with it. From day one, they’re taught the proper way to play a sport, they’re encouraged,” she said, reflecting on her hopes for her nieces and young girls everywhere.

As they wrapped up their conversation, both journalists reflected on the profound connection between Indiana and basketball. “In 49 states, it’s just basketball, but this is Indiana,” Roberts concluded, a sentiment that echoes the state’s rich basketball heritage.

With the WNBA All-Star Game shining a spotlight on Indiana and advocates like Robin Roberts leading the way, the momentum for women’s basketball continues to grow, promising brighter days ahead for the sport and its athletes.