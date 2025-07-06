Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell selected for WNBA All-Star Game

Michael Conroy/AP
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) plays against the Dallas Wings in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell officially has a spot in the WNBA All-Star Game, the Fever and the WNBA announced on Sunday.

Mitchell joins teammates Caitlin Clark, who has been tapped to be a captain, and Aliyah Boston, who has been named a starter, making it three players representing the Fever.

This selection marks the third All-Star selection for Mitchell. She now joins Boston and Tamika Catchings as the only Indiana Fever players to earn three WNBA All-Star selections.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be hosted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 18-19. You can catch all the All-Star action on WRTV.

