Starters revealed for WNBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston will be representing the Indiana Fever as starters in the WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA announced on Monday.
Clark, who was previously announced as a captain, is making her second consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game.
This marks the second time Boston has been selected as a starter, and her third WNBA All-Star appearance. She now joins Fever legend Tamika Catchings as the only Indiana Fever player to earn three All-Star selections, according to the Fever.
Aliyah Boston is a 3x WNBA All-Star starter 😈 pic.twitter.com/9LxYUCtcl1— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 30, 2025
WNBA All-Star Starters:
- Aliyah Boston, Fever
- Paige Bueckers, Wings
- Caitlin Clark, Fever
- Napheesa Collier, Lynx
- Allisha Gray, Dream
- Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty
- Nneka Ogwumike, Storm
- Satou Sabally, Mercury
- Breanna Stewart, Liberty
- A’ja Wilson, Aces
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be hosted at the Fever’s home of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 18-19. You can watch the game on WRTV.