Starters revealed for WNBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston will be representing the Indiana Fever as starters in the WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA announced on Monday.

Clark, who was previously announced as a captain, is making her second consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game.

This marks the second time Boston has been selected as a starter, and her third WNBA All-Star appearance. She now joins Fever legend Tamika Catchings as the only Indiana Fever player to earn three All-Star selections, according to the Fever.

Aliyah Boston is a 3x WNBA All-Star starter 😈 pic.twitter.com/9LxYUCtcl1 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 30, 2025

WNBA All-Star Starters:



Aliyah Boston, Fever

Paige Bueckers, Wings

Caitlin Clark, Fever

Napheesa Collier, Lynx

Allisha Gray, Dream

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty

Nneka Ogwumike, Storm

Satou Sabally, Mercury

Breanna Stewart, Liberty

A’ja Wilson, Aces

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be hosted at the Fever’s home of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 18-19. You can watch the game on WRTV.