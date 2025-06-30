Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Starters revealed for WNBA All-Star Game

Starters include Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston
INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston will be representing the Indiana Fever as starters in the WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA announced on Monday.

Clark, who was previously announced as a captain, is making her second consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game.

This marks the second time Boston has been selected as a starter, and her third WNBA All-Star appearance. She now joins Fever legend Tamika Catchings as the only Indiana Fever player to earn three All-Star selections, according to the Fever.

WNBA All-Star Starters:

  • Aliyah Boston, Fever
  • Paige Bueckers, Wings
  • Caitlin Clark, Fever
  • Napheesa Collier, Lynx
  • Allisha Gray, Dream
  • Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty
  • Nneka Ogwumike, Storm
  • Satou Sabally, Mercury
  • Breanna Stewart, Liberty
  • A’ja Wilson, Aces

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be hosted at the Fever’s home of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 18-19. You can watch the game on WRTV.

