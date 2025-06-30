‘She’s Got Now’ event to tip off WNBA All-Star Weekend, celebrating female icons

INDIANAPOLIS --- The WNBA All-Star Game is set to draw thousands to Indianapolis, including a number of prominent female icons. An event centered around empowering women will tip off the weekend, honoring many of these living legends.

Tomeka Holyfield, the founder of the “She’s Got Now” empowerment luncheon, is at the forefront of these celebrations.

“This is the moment for us to come together and empower each other,” Holyfield said, emphasizing the significance of women supporting one another.

The “She’s Got Now” luncheon is scheduled to take place at the Indy Arts Garden on July 17, serving as a platform to celebrate both current WNBA players and the legends who paved the way for them.

“We're going to curate a room full of ceiling breakers,” Holyfield told WRTV.

The event will honor basketball greats such as A'ja Wilson, Angel Reese, and Caitlin Clark, while also paying tribute to those who set the stage for them.

“They're going to be telling the stories about how they did not wait to be invited to the table. These ladies created the table, and we're going to honor them for what they do off the court,” Holyfield explained.

Holyfield has hosted these luncheons for nearly two decades at the NBA All-Star games and is excited to bring this event to the WNBA.

This year, the spotlight will also extend to women breaking barriers in various fields beyond basketball. “We want to empower women, not just during the WNBA, whatever your industry is,” she added.

Locally owned women’s businesses are being encouraged to be a sponsor at the luncheon and share in the celebration alongside WNBA stars.

“We're going to have you stand up and say your name. We want to say your name in this empowerment luncheon,” Holyfield stated.

The "She’s Got Now" luncheon is set for July 17th at the Indy Arts Garden, starting at 2 p.m.

The All-Star Weekend will run from July 18th to 19th, featuring several events throughout Indianapolis.

The main event, the WNBA All-Star Game, will take place on July 19th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WRTV.