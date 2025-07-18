‘She’s Got Now’ luncheon tips off WNBA All-Star Weekend honoring trailblazers

INDIANAPOLIS — As part of the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities, a star-studded luncheon, "She's Got Now" celebrated the accomplishments of women, both past and present, in the world of basketball and the local Indianapolis community.

The inaugural event, put on by Tomeka Holyfield was held on Thursday.

It aims uplift and empower female trailblazers through inspiring stories that highlight significant milestones in women’s basketball.

Sheryl Swoopes, the first player ever signed to the WNBA in 1996, spoke at the event, sharing her pride in the growth of women's basketball.

"Women’s basketball is in a great place and I’m just happy to be a part of it," Swoopes said. "It’s always about trying to do something that hasn’t been done before. Being a part of this event is absolutely special to me, but also to be in a room and celebrate with, Ticha Penicheiro and Tamika Catchings—players I played with and against—I'm just truly honored."

The luncheon also paid tribute to Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings, who has made a significant impact in women's sports.

Danni Smith, a local teenager, expressed her gratitude for the representation at the event. "We don’t have that representation, especially women and women of color, to build connections," she said. "To see that if they could overcome, then I can overcome."

The goal of the event was to continue the excitement surrounding women's basketball to inspire young girls like Smith beyond the sport.

Ticha Penicheiro, a former WNBA player and now a sports agent, emphasized the importance of support among women. "Sometimes we are all we've got," she noted. "It's a sisterhood for us. It’s about empowering one another and just motivating one another."

Tomeka Holyfield, founder of the "She's Got Now" empowerment luncheon, added, "The lines are crossed; you don’t have to stay on one side or another because of your gender. Whatever you can believe or dream, you have now. That’s why it’s 'She's Got Now.'"

The sold-out luncheon included WNBA legends, coaches, local female run organizations, and several young girls, all celebrating the legacy and future of women in sports.