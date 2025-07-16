Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'She's Got Now' star-studded luncheon celebrates trailblazers in women's sports

INDIANAPOLIS — An event celebrating women trailblazers across all sports will be taking center stage during the WNBA All-Star Week.

"She's Got Now" will highlight the WNBA legends past and present.

Sheryl Swoops, the first player to sign with the WNBA and a hall of famer, will be in attendance.

Swoops spoke with WRTV about the WNBA's rise in popularity.

"I don't know if I thought, honestly, that I would be around women's sports in general," Swoops said.

The "She's Got Now" luncheon is happening on Thursday at the Indy Arts Garden starting at 2 p.m.

Community tickets are still available.

You can learn more about the luncheon HERE.

