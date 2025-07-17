Sustainable celebrations: An eco-friendly approach during the WNBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Gainbridge Fieldhouse will soon be the epicenter of women's basketball for the WNBA All-Star Game, bringing fans from across the country to watch the best of the best.

There’s an added layer of enthusiasm as WRTV got a chance to see how this major event is making strides toward sustainability.

Mads Gullion is a dedicated volunteer with the Trash Talkers Green Team. Mads is passionate about contributing to what is shaping up to be one of the most environmentally friendly All-Star Weekends yet.

“There’s so much going on in the city, and I’m happy to be a part of it,” Guillion said.

With the iconic court nearly ready for Saturday's main event, there’s still plenty of behind-the-scenes work unfolding around the concourse. Hundreds of volunteers are on hand to ensure waste is sorted correctly, separating trash, recycling and compost.

WRTV

“A lot of people come to these events, and there’s a lot of waste generated. So if we can make it more eco-friendly, more sustainable, why not?” Guillion said,

Leading the charge on these sustainability efforts is Maddie Plank with the Pacers. As the Sustainability Project Coordinator for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Maddie emphasizes the growing commitment within the NBA to environmental responsibility.

“Half the teams within the NBA have sustainability reps, so you know some people are really bought in, and some are still growing. But it’s definitely on the up,” Plank explains.

One groundbreaking initiative for this year’s All-Star Weekend is the complete elimination of single-use cups. Instead, fans will receive their drinks in reusable cups, which will then be sorted by volunteers into designated bins for washing and reuse at future events. This initiative underscores the increasing commitment to reducing waste in our entertainment venues.

WRTV

Transportation options have also been made greener. Both Pacers Bikeshare and IndyGo buses are offering free rides this Friday and Saturday, encouraging fans to choose more sustainable travel options to the game.

WRTV

WRTV

Even the bright lights illuminating Gainbridge Fieldhouse are part of the sustainability movement. AES has generously agreed to power the venue using solar, wind and other renewable energy sources, showcasing a commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of this massive event.

If you feel inspired to make a difference, it’s not too late to join the Trash Talkers Green Team. This initiative proves that the sustainable actions taken at Gainbridge can make a positive impact far beyond the arena walls.

The WNBA All-Star Game tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. You can catch all the action on WRTV.