Your ultimate events guide for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready, basketball fans! The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend is coming to Indianapolis on July 18-19, marking the first time the Hoosier State has hosted this electrifying event. Make sure to tune in to WRTV for all the action as the league showcases its finest talent.

Highlight Events

The weekend kicks off on July 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, featuring the highly anticipated WNBA All-Star Game, along with the WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge. Fans won't want to miss these spectacular showcases of skill and athleticism as top players go head-to-head for ultimate bragging rights.

Fever Fest—A Celebration Like No Other

On July 19, join the fun at Fever Fest, a vibrant comedy and music festival hosted by Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Hartbeat, the entertainment company founded by comedian Kevin Hart. Expect laughter, great music, and a festive atmosphere as fans celebrate their love for the game and community.

MORE: Fever Fest: The Kid LAROI, G-Eazy and more headline WNBA All-Star Event

WNBA Live Returns

Returning for its fourth consecutive year, WNBA Live will take place on both July 18 and 19 at the Indiana Convention Center. This fan-favorite event offers a unique opportunity to meet some of the biggest stars in the WNBA while immersing yourself in basketball, fashion, music, and culture. Don't miss out on this engaging experience celebrating the spirit of the league and its players!

Tickets can be purchased here.

All-Star Arts & Culture Celebration

The weekend isn’t just about basketball—Indianapolis will come alive with arts and culture experiences celebrating women and girls in sports. Partnering with the Indy Arts Council, the All-Star Host Committee will present a variety of activities throughout downtown, including:

Pop-up Art Market: SPARK on the Circle

Location: Monument Circle

Details: Enjoy family-friendly art-making activities, live music, and a special market focusing on women artists and vendors. Features include face painting and a postcard-making activity led by artist Tasha Beckwith. All activities are free and open to the public!

Chreece Presents | The Glow Up Lounge

Location: Monument Circle

Details: Dive into an immersive fan zone featuring sneaker customization, airbrush tattoos, face gems, and local music. Relax in the glow of creativity—everything is free and open to the public!

Schedule: July 18 | 12 – 6 p.m.; July 19 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

IBE Summer Celebration: Indiana Convention Center

Location: S Capitol Ave

Details: Explore “Court Vision: The Art of Resilience and Excellence,” an exhibition celebrating the powerful stories of women and girls who have redefined excellence through athletics and artistry. Don't miss featured artists and performances throughout the event.

Through2Eyes All-Star Walk & Talk Tours

Explore the city's rich history with Sampson Levingston of Through2Eyes as he leads engaging “walk and talk” tours that uncover untold stories through the lens of arts and culture.

Schedule: July 18 & 19 | 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. (Space is limited; make your reservations early!)

Find a full list of All-Star Arts & Culture events here.