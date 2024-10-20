Women’s pro tackle football team returns to the field in Indiana

NOBLESVILLE — Women's sports are gaining popularity nationwide, and right here at home. Now, another professional team is on Indiana’s roster.

The Indiana Valor is bringing pro women’s tackle football back to the Hoosier State for the first time in more than five years.

“We have Caitlin Clark doing amazing things for sports, the time was just right,” said Kristian Aleixo, the founding owner of the team.

On Saturday, the team held its first-ever pro-combine, like the NFL's, at Mojo Up Sports Complex.

“This facility was always built to drive female sports, as much as we did,” explained Andy Card, the founder and owner of Card and Associates.

WRTV

Close to 40 women showed up to give it all they got, including Brittany McGrone.

"I wanted to get into it but I was always told no,” she said.

The 22-year-old’s cousin plays for the Indianapolis Colts, and football is a big deal in her family.

"I want it to be like, oh there is another McGrone on the field, but it's not him,” she told WRTV.

WRTV

Like many of the women there Saturday, McGrone loves football but never got the opportunity to play on an organized tackle team.

"I can't wait to show more today and hopefully, I make the team,” said 21-year-old Isabella Kukla.

She’s been making the drive all the way from southwest Michigan just to be a part of the special opportunity.

“I didn’t let it affect my determination to come down here because I think it’s a really great opportunity for everybody," said Kukla.

WRTV

“I will be 43 on the 30th of this month,” added Katrina Farrow. “I think that’s one of the most powerful things we can tell young women, you’re never too old to try something new.”

"The goal for Indianapolis is to become the women's sports capital of the world by 2050. You have to include America's most popular sport which is football,” added Aleixo.

The combine was a part of the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) National Tryout Day.

The WFA is the longest-running and most competitive women’s tackle football league, featuring 60 teams nationwide, including now the Indiana Valor.

WRTV

The season will kick off in January.