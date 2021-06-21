8-year-old suffers broken arm when tree falls at Lieber State Park

CLOVERDALE — An 8-year-old is recovering after suffering a broken arm when a tree fell on their campsite after this weekend's storms at Lieber State Park.

Denise Sanchez-Martinez, Robert's mother, said Robert was sitting around the campfire when the tree fell on Saturday.

About 30 people, including Denise and Robert, went camping at the park for Father's Day weekend. They were camping on Friday night when storms moved through the area.

Denise said she wasn't near the campsite when the tree fell, but she heard it fall and saw people running from other nearby campsites to help. She said her 15-year-old child heard the tree cracking and tried to help.

"He heard the tree crackling and just ran over and try to snatch him up as fast as he could but he couldn’t move them out of the way in time," she said. "But if he wouldn’t move at all it would’ve been a lot worse."

Robert was taken to Riley Hospital for Children after he suffered a broken arm.

Denise Sanchez-Martinez/Photo Provided

Denise Sanchez-Martinez/Photo Provided

A few of their tents were damaged when the tree fell and no other serious injuries were reported.

Denise Sanchez-Martinez/Photo Provided

Denise Sanchez-Martinez/Photo Provided

It wasn't storming when the tree fell but Denise believes the tree fell as a result of the storms the night before.

"The wind was pretty strong the night before," she said. " I would have to say between the water all back in there and the wind damage, it was kind of odd it didn't fall during the storm, but the next day, and around 5:30 the next day, too. It wasn't raining or anything."

WRTV has reached out to Lieber State Park for additional information about the incident and is awaiting a response.