A beautiful stretch of fall weather is heading our way for the weekend

PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND WEATHER

ANOTHER WARM AND DRY STRETCH

Skies will be mainly clear overnight, with temperatures cooling off fairly quickly. We will remain dry, but look for some patchy, dense fog to develop late tonight and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Friday morning compared to the past few nights. In fact, some areas could even dip down into the upper 40s. Fog will be possible in all locations, but areas where temperatures are a bit cooler will have a better chance of seeing denser fog. This will be more likely in northern and western locations.

Friday marks the beginning of a beautiful stretch of fall weather, with temperatures running above normal and another period of dry conditions. High temperatures over the weekend will climb into the 80s, with the warmest days expected on Sunday and Monday.

Even with the rain this week, most of the area is still experiencing a moderate drought.

While the rain was beneficial, with the next stretch of dry weather, this map may not change much next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Patchy fog Low: 55°

Friday: Mostly sunny High: 78°

Saturday: Sunny skies. High: 81°

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 83°

Monday: Sunny skies. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast