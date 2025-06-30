Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A brief break from the humidity and storms chances on the way

TK5.png
wrtv
TK5.png
Posted

Headlines

  • HUMIDITY DROPS THROUGHOUT OUR TUESDAY
  • WARM BUT COMFORTABLE MID-WEEK
  • HEAT, HUMIDITY & STORM CHANCES BUILD OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Another warm and muggy evening is expected, with a chance of a brief downpour here and there. However, nothing widespread is anticipated, so there’s no reason to cancel outdoor plans

TK3.png

A lingering shower or two will be possible overnight and early Tuesday morning. The most noticeable change throughout the day will be how comfortable it becomes as the day progresses. The humidity is expected to decrease, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. It will be a nice and welcomed relief, at least for a short period.

TK2.png

The humidity remains low, which means it will stay comfortable through mid-week. However, it will begin to build again on Friday, the 4th, and will persist through the rest of the weekend.

TK1.png

Right now, it looks to be around 90° on the 4th and mainly dry. Right now it is looking good for fireworks on the itself. Some storms do enter the forecast Saturday & Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Partly cloudy - Spotty showers Low: 72°
Tuesday: Humidity drops. Mostly sunny. High: 87°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. High: 87°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk