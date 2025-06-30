A brief break from the humidity and storms chances on the way

Headlines



HUMIDITY DROPS THROUGHOUT OUR TUESDAY

WARM BUT COMFORTABLE MID-WEEK

HEAT, HUMIDITY & STORM CHANCES BUILD OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Another warm and muggy evening is expected, with a chance of a brief downpour here and there. However, nothing widespread is anticipated, so there’s no reason to cancel outdoor plans

A lingering shower or two will be possible overnight and early Tuesday morning. The most noticeable change throughout the day will be how comfortable it becomes as the day progresses. The humidity is expected to decrease, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. It will be a nice and welcomed relief, at least for a short period.

The humidity remains low, which means it will stay comfortable through mid-week. However, it will begin to build again on Friday, the 4th, and will persist through the rest of the weekend.

Right now, it looks to be around 90° on the 4th and mainly dry. Right now it is looking good for fireworks on the itself. Some storms do enter the forecast Saturday & Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy - Spotty showers Low: 72°

Tuesday: Humidity drops. Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. High: 87°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast