A cold front brings needed rainfall along with cooler temps overnight

SOME LIGHT BUT NEEDED RAIN OVERNIGHT

MUCH COOLER TEMPS THE REST OF THE WEEK

DRY BUT COOL WEEKEND AHEAD

A cold front will bring some much-needed rainfall to the area. Some spotty showers may develop before sunset in northwestern locations, but for most of us, the rain will hold off until after sundown. Rain coverage should peak around midnight and continue into early Thursday morning. A rumble of thunder and a few areas of gusty winds will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals are expected to range between 0.25 and 0.50 inches.

A few lingering showers will be possible to start our Thursday. As the day progresses, expect increasing sunshine. It will be a beautiful day, but much cooler than what we have been experiencing over the past few days.

From Indy southward, temperatures should climb into the low 70s. However, to the north, highs will likely reach only the upper 60s. Have your jackets handy, as a north wind will make it feel even cooler.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain below normal, staying in the 70s. A second cold front will move through Friday evening and could produce a few very light showers. The showers should be mostly gone by Saturday morning, except in areas well to the north.

Sunday will be dry but cool for tailgating and the Colts game.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Scattered rain showers Low: 57°

Thursday: Morning clouds - Afternoon sunshine High: 70°

Friday: Sun & clouds. A few showers late. High: 71°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 71°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 74°

