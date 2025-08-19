A cold front brings welcomed relief from the heat and humidity

Headlines



The first of two cold fronts moving through the area this evening and overnight will arrive in the next few days. Ahead of it, scattered downpours will continue, along with an isolated severe threat for gusty winds. Heavy rain will be the main impact. It will remain warm and muggy through the evening hours.

You will wake to morning clouds and some drizzle across the area. Skies will then clear for lots of sunshine across the area with highs that will be in the lower 80s. A nice break from the heat. The humidity will also slowly decrease throughout the day.

The end of the week will be beautiful, with temperatures in the 80s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine. Late Saturday, another cold front will come through, which could bring an isolated shower as it passes.

By next week, we will have highs in the 70s and morning low temperatures in the 50s on Monday, with potentially the 40s for some on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Some drizzle. Low: 69°

Wednesday: Morning clouds then clearing. High: 82°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lower humidity. High: 82°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Spot pm shower. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast