A cold front is set to bring cooler temperatures and needed rain

ONE MORE DAY IN THE 80s THIS WEEK

NEED RAIN LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING

MUCH COOLER END OF THE WEEK

Today was a bright and seasonable day for us. As we look to the evening, temperatures will be very comfortable and skies will be mainly clear. We are losing over two minutes of daylight each day at this time of year, and that puts sunset tonight at 8:14 PM.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine during the daytime hours. We'll start in the 50s and climb into the low 80s. Late in the day, you'll notice more clouds moving in ahead of a cold front. That front will bring some much-needed rain late in the day and into Thursday morning.

Severe weather is not expected, but some gusty winds and lightning will be possible. Rain chances will move in from northwest to southeast during the evening hours, likely reaching the metro area after 10 p.m.

The rain should be moving out by Thursday morning’s commute. It will be much cooler, though, as Thursday’s high temperature will struggle to reach 70°. Temperatures will then remain below normal into the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 59°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Rain late. High: 83°

Thursday: Morning clouds then sun. High: 70°

Friday: Mostly sunny. Showers late. High: 75°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

