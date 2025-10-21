A couple of very chilly mornings ahead with pleasant afternoons

Headlines



BELOW NORMAL INTO THE WEEKEND

FROST POSSIBLE THURSDAY AM

FREEZE POSSIBLE FRIDAY AM

A couple of very chilly mornings are on the way, with Friday expected to be the coldest of the three. Overnight tonight, it will remain breezy, and temperatures will fall back into the low 40s across much of the area, with some locations possibly dropping into the 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday will be one of the cooler afternoons, with highs only in the mid 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy, and overall it won’t be a bad day—you’ll just need to have a jacket handy.

Thursday and Friday morning will be the coldest mornings we’ve seen in a while. On Thursday, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s, with some areas coming close to freezing. It will be chilly, but depending on the wind, we might not see any frost—frost won’t form if the wind stays up. Either way, it will be cold. On Friday, expect less wind and even colder temperatures; many areas could see their first freeze of the fall season. I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas north of the city dip into the 20s.

Temperatures will slowly start to moderate into the weekend, but rain chances will return on Saturday. As of now, it doesn’t look like the rain will be heavy or widespread, which is good news for outdoor plans..

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy & breezy Low: 43°

Wednesday: Partly sunny High: 55°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. AM Frost Possible. High: 58°

Friday: AM Freeze. Sun & clouds. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast