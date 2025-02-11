A few flurries today but a wintry mix arrives tomorrow afternoon

Headlines



CLOUDY TODAY WITH A FEW FLURRIES

WINTRY MIX TOMORROW AFTERNOON

ANOTHER STORM THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a storm passing through Kentucky which will bring some minor snow accumulation to far southern areas. South of a line from Seymour to Bedford you might find less than 1".

wrtv

Tomorrow a winter storm impacts everyone during the afternoon and evening hours with a whole mixed bag of precipitation. Well north it is all snow, well south of Indy it is all rain. However, along I-70 it is liked an icy mix. This will impact the evening commute.

wrtv

Where we stay all snow mainly from Crawfordsville to Kokomo to Gas City and points to the north 1"-3" will fall with higher totals further north. Along I-70 some snow is possible but more of an icy mix which could make travel very slick. Then to the south it is mainly a rain event. It is a quick moving storm and things will be wrapping up by midnight.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Flurries High: 38°

Overnight: Cloudy skies Low: 28°

Tomorrow: Wintry mix. Accumulation north High: 35°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 28°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast