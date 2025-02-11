Watch Now
A few flurries today but a wintry mix arrives tomorrow afternoon

  • CLOUDY TODAY WITH A FEW FLURRIES
  • WINTRY MIX TOMORROW AFTERNOON
  • ANOTHER STORM THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a storm passing through Kentucky which will bring some minor snow accumulation to far southern areas. South of a line from Seymour to Bedford you might find less than 1".

TK4.png

Tomorrow a winter storm impacts everyone during the afternoon and evening hours with a whole mixed bag of precipitation. Well north it is all snow, well south of Indy it is all rain. However, along I-70 it is liked an icy mix. This will impact the evening commute.

TK1.png

Where we stay all snow mainly from Crawfordsville to Kokomo to Gas City and points to the north 1"-3" will fall with higher totals further north. Along I-70 some snow is possible but more of an icy mix which could make travel very slick. Then to the south it is mainly a rain event. It is a quick moving storm and things will be wrapping up by midnight.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Flurries High: 38°
Overnight: Cloudy skies Low: 28°
Tomorrow: Wintry mix. Accumulation north High: 35°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 28°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day AM.png

