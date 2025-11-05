Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A Few More Days of Mild Temps Before Our First Taste of Winter Next Week

Still above normal through Saturday. Then very chilly
TK6.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • ABOVE NORMAL THROUGH SATURDAY
  • VERY COLD TEMPS SUNDAY AND MONDAY
  • FIRST FLAKES OF THE SEASON FOR SOME

Today has been mild but windy across the area. The wind will continue to calm, and temperatures will slowly start to cool off. If you are heading to the Pacers game or will be out and about this evening, I would suggest grabbing a light jacket.

TK4.png

Thursday will be cooler than the past few days, but still very pleasant. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TK1.png

As we look ahead to the weekend, this is when the really big changes will start to occur. Friday will feature some scattered showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures, though, will still be well above normal, in the mid-60s. It will also be a bit breezy.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and remain in the 60s, but that evening a cold front will move through, bringing our first taste of winter. Highs on Sunday will likely occur just after midnight. After that, we’ll see temperatures tumble, with afternoon highs only around 40°.

TK3.png

Sunday morning will feature rain showers for most areas, but to the north, where temperatures will be a bit colder, some snow showers will also be possible. With the ground still warm, little to no accumulation is expected. Still, some of you may see your first flakes of the year.

TK5.png

Low temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 20s resulting in a hard freeze.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 36°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 59°
Friday: Sct. AM showers - Then some sun. Breezy. High: 65°
Saturday: Partly cloudy - Showers late. High: 60°
Sunday: Falling temps. Cold with rain/snow showers. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.