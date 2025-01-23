A few snow showers today with slightly warmer temperatures

Headlines



A FEW SNOW SHOWERS TODAY

BITTER COLD AGAIN TOMORROW MORNING

MORE SEASONABLE TEMPS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK

Temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 20s this afternoon with some locations to the south into the 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and a few snow showers will be possible as a front comes through. Roads shouldn't be impacted by the snow showers.

wrtv

Once the front goes through it will usher in another bitter blast. Our high today is early in the afternoon and then we will see temperatures start to fall.

wrtv

Teens return this evening and then overnight we are all the way down into the single digits.

wrtv

Tomorrow temperatures will struggle to warm with highs struggling to get to 20°. Once though past Friday temperatures will get much better both overnight and for afternoon highs.

wrtv

By next week we will be into the 40s with sunshine. That will feel great compared to where we have been.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 28°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 5°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 22°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Windy. High: 37°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast