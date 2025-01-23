Watch Now
A few snow showers today with slightly warmer temperatures

  • A FEW SNOW SHOWERS TODAY
  • BITTER COLD AGAIN TOMORROW MORNING
  • MORE SEASONABLE TEMPS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK

Temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 20s this afternoon with some locations to the south into the 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and a few snow showers will be possible as a front comes through. Roads shouldn't be impacted by the snow showers.

Once the front goes through it will usher in another bitter blast. Our high today is early in the afternoon and then we will see temperatures start to fall.

Teens return this evening and then overnight we are all the way down into the single digits.

Tomorrow temperatures will struggle to warm with highs struggling to get to 20°. Once though past Friday temperatures will get much better both overnight and for afternoon highs.

By next week we will be into the 40s with sunshine. That will feel great compared to where we have been.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 28°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 5°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 22°
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Windy. High: 37°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

