A few spotty showers possible this afternoon & evening

TK1.png
Posted at 7:54 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 07:54:24-04

Headlines

  • A FEW SPOTTY SHOWERS LATER TODAY
  • SPOTTY RAIN CHANCES THROUGH SATURDAY
  • HEAT BUILDS OVER THE WEEKEND

It will remain a bit unsettled over the next few days with spotty rain chances. No day will be a washout and today's rain chances are spotty afternoon and evening showers. If you saw one it wouldn't last long. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

TK2.png

Tomorrow the showers will be a bit more numerous but still on the spotty side of things. Nothing prolonged and the further south you are the better the rain chances will be.

TK4.png

Heat builds over the weekend with spotty pm storm Saturday and then mostly sunny on Sunday as we climb into the mid 80s for afternoon highs.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Clouds increase. Spot shower. High: 78°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Low: 63°
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

