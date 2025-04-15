A frost advisory is in effect overnight, but a mild and sunny Wednesday is ahead.

Headlines



FROST ADVISORY OVERNIGHT

QUICK WARM UP WITH SUNSHINE WEDNESDAY

UNSETTLED EASTER WEEKEND FORECAST

Get ready for another chilly night. Winds will calm and skies will clear overnight, allowing temperatures to tumble back to near freezing in many locations. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for several counties in central Indiana.

The good news is that we will warm up quickly as soon as the sun comes up. Temperatures will rise from the 30s to the 40s and eventually into the low 60s for most, accompanied by nothing but sunshine and a light breeze. It's a great day to get out and about after a chilly start.

As we look ahead to Easter weekend, the weather will become a bit more unsettled. Good Friday is expected to be very warm, approaching 80°F with partly cloudy skies. However, late in the day (after sunset), some strong to severe storms may develop. A cold front will then stall over southern Indiana, bringing rain chances for most of Saturday. Hopefully, by Sunday, it will move far enough south to remove the rain from the forecast.

Don't give up on your Easter plans just yet, as the timing and location of that front are likely to change as we get closer.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clear and cold. Frost advisory Low: 35°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Storms late. High: 79°

Saturday: Areas of rain. High: 65°

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy. A few showers. High: 65°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast