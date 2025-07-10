A hot and mainly dry Friday is expected. Storms will return this weekend.

Headlines



FULL BUCK MOON TONIGHT

HOT & MUGGY FRIDAY

BETTER STORMS CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

If you have plans this evening, it will be warm and a bit muggy, but not overwhelming. The skies will be partly cloudy, with only a few very isolated downpours scattered in the area.

Check out the full moon tonight! The July full moon is known as the Buck Moon because it is the time of year when the antlers of deer reach their full growth. The skies should be partly cloudy, making for great viewing.

Temperatures are expected to climb back into the low 90s on Friday, with plenty of sunshine across the area. There is a chance of a few very isolated storms that may develop during the peak heat of the day, but they are unlikely to wash out any Friday evening plans you may have.

The better storm chances will arrive this weekend as a front moves through. In fact, the storms could be fairly numerous by Saturday evening, with a marginal threat of severe weather. Wind and locally heavy rain will be the main threats.

Most of the storms will be in the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures over the weekend will top off in the mid to upper 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 70°

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot & muggy High: 92°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Sct. PM storms. High: 89°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Sct. PM storms. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast