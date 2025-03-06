A little winter and a lot of spring in the forecast

Headlines



LIGHT WINTRY MIX FRIDAY MORNING

COOLER WEEKEND

BIG WARM UP NEXT WEEK

Quiet evening ahead with temperatures that will cool off into the 30s as the night progresses with mainly clear skies.

A brief wintry mix will move through the area tomorrow morning. Temperatures should be at or above freezing so no impact from the snow on the ground but most of us are obviously now done with the snow.

Most of the daytime hours will be dry tomorrow before another round of rain moves in after 8pm. Once that is through we have a nice weekend ahead with lots of sunshine and a warming trend.

Next week the 70s return giving us a more spring-like feel.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Friday: Morning mix. Dry afternoon before evening rain. High: 48°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 46°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High: 55°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 66

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast