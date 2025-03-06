Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A little winter and a lot of spring in the forecast

TK5.png
wrtv
TK5.png
Posted

Headlines

  • LIGHT WINTRY MIX FRIDAY MORNING
  • COOLER WEEKEND
  • BIG WARM UP NEXT WEEK

Quiet evening ahead with temperatures that will cool off into the 30s as the night progresses with mainly clear skies.

TK1.png

A brief wintry mix will move through the area tomorrow morning. Temperatures should be at or above freezing so no impact from the snow on the ground but most of us are obviously now done with the snow.

TK2.png

Most of the daytime hours will be dry tomorrow before another round of rain moves in after 8pm. Once that is through we have a nice weekend ahead with lots of sunshine and a warming trend.

TK6.png

Next week the 70s return giving us a more spring-like feel.

TK4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Friday: Morning mix. Dry afternoon before evening rain. High: 48°
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 46°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High: 55°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 66

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk