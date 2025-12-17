A mild, wet, and windy Thursday: Flash freeze late in the day

Headlines



HEAVY RAIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON

WIND GUSTS OVER 30 MPH

FLASH FREEZE LIKELY THURSDAY NIGHT

Temperatures have climbed above normal and will stay there all the way into next week, except for one day. On Friday, we will briefly bring back very cold air for about 24 hours. Before the cold air arrives, we will have a mild Thursday with temperatures in the mid-50s, but look for a lot of wind and rain in the afternoon and evening.

There will be a few scattered showers around during the morning hours, but it is really in the afternoon and evening when we get into the heavier rain. This will impact the evening commute, so give yourself some extra time. It will be all rain, except for a few flakes on the back end of the system as colder air comes rushing in. No accumulation is expected.

Once the front passes, temperatures will tumble very quickly. Look for a temperature drop of over 30° in a very short period of time. This will result in a flash freeze across the area. If you are traveling late Thursday or early Friday, icy spots will definitely be possible, so be careful on the roads.

Friday remains cold, but look for temperatures to moderate back above normal for the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy - A few spot showers Low: 38°

Thursday: Spotty am shower. Heavy pm rain. Windy and mild. High: 53°

Friday: Very cold. Icy spots in the morning. High: 28°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 46°

