A stormy transition on Thursday takes us from record warmth to a weekend winter chill

Headlines



RECORD HIGH TEMPS LIKELY WEDNESDAY

SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY PM

MUCH COLDER WEEKEND AHEAD

We’ll start with the good news in the forecast: the temperatures for Wednesday. Most places will likely see record highs. The record for Indianapolis is 66°, and that is very much in jeopardy. We will begin with a few showers and some clouds, but they should depart by mid-morning. Then, we'll have plenty of sunshine and warmth. It will be a bit breezy as well, but all in all, it will be a very nice February day.

Once we get to Thursday, it will be a WRTV Storm Team Alert Day due to the threat of severe weather in the afternoon and evening hours. Initially, a tornado threat will be present before we likely transition to more of a wind event. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a slight risk for severe weather, which is level 2 out of 5.

The question mark will be the amount of instability present in the early afternoon as the warm front lifts through. We will have strong winds, and along the front, there could be enough rotation for a tornado or two. Once the warm front moves north, the cold front will eventually swing through, and that will mainly bring a wind event for us. Either way, stay weather alert on Thursday and keep up with us here at WRTV.

Once the front comes through, we will transition back to colder-than-normal temperatures over the weekend, with even a few snowflakes possible. Winter isn't over yet, but first we'll get a taste of spring with warmth, followed by spring-like storms.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Cloudy - Sct. Showers Low: 59°

Wednesday: Morning clouds. Then sunny, warm and windy High: 69°

Thursday: Partly cloudy - PM Severe threat. High: 66°

Friday: Windy and turning colder. High: 50° but falling

Saturday: Partly cloudy - A few rain/snow showers. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast