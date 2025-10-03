Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A summer-like feel for all your weekend fall plans

  • WELL ABOVE NORMAL & DRY ALL WEEKEND
  • TUESDAY IS THE NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN
  • MORE SEASONABLE END OF NEXT WEEK

The warm and dry weather will continue through the weekend. It will feel more like August than the first weekend of October for all the fall activities taking place across the area. Expect highs both Saturday and Sunday to be in the mid-80s, with plenty of sunshine.

The change in the forecast will arrive late Monday into Tuesday of next week. A cold front will move through the area, bringing a chance of showers followed by cooler and more seasonable temperatures for the end of the week.

It won't be a soaking rain, but some areas could see a bit more than half an inch. Once the front moves through, temperatures will cool off to around 70° for afternoon highs, with lows in the 40s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 86°
Monday: Partly cloudy. Showers late. High: 85°
Tuesday: Sct. Showers & Storms. High: 77°
Wednesday: Much cooler. Sunny. High: 69°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

