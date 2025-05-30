A sunny but seasonably cool weekend is ahead.

Headlines



SUNNY BUT COOL & BREEZY SATURDAY

SEASONABLE & SUNNY SUNDAY

MORE SUMMER-LIKE NEXT WEEK



Most of the evening will be dry, with temperatures falling into the 60s. Once we get into the late evening and overnight hours, a few more showers and storms will likely swing through the area. They should be spotty, so don't cancel any outdoor plans.

wrtv

Saturday will bring sunshine but also a cool breeze. Look for highs in the low to mid 70s; however, a cool northwest wind that could gust to 25 mph will make it feel cooler. Overall, though, it will still be a very nice day.

wrtv

Sunday morning will be chilly, with temperatures in the 40s to start the day. The good news is that we will warm quickly to highs in the mid 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

WRTV

For those of you looking for more summer-like warmth, that will come next week as highs climb into the 80s. Tuesday will be the warmest day, as heat index values could exceed 90°.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clearing skies. Breezy. Low: 57°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Gusts to 25 mph. High: 74°

Sunday: Cool start in the 40s. Then sunny & warmer. High: 76°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast