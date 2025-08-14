A very hot and steamy weekend lies ahead as temperatures and humidity climb

Headlines



HEAT AND HUMIDITY BUILD

MOSTLY SUNNY WEEKEND

100°+ HEAT INDEX SATURDAY - MONDAY

Today has been a warm but fairly seasonal day. The humidity was still in check, but that is about to change starting tomorrow and continuing into the weekend. This evening will be dry, with temperatures in the 80s. Once the sun sets, it should be fairly comfortable at the State Fair or for any other plans across the area.

The humidity will start to increase on Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will climb into the 90° range. Heat index values on Friday will likely be just shy of 100°, but we will likely exceed that number on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Over the weekend, it will be very hot and humid. In fact, it could be one of the hottest and most humid stretches we have seen this summer. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, with heat index values exceeding 100°. Make sure you stay hydrated if you are going to be outside for any significant amount of time.

The big change will come in the middle of next week. Showers and storms along a cold front will usher in more comfortable air by Wednesday and Thursday. This trend will continue into next weekend, with highs in the low 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 69°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Saturday: Hot & humid. Mostly sunny. High: 93°

Sunday: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. High: 94°

Monday: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. High: 94°

