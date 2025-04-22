A very warm Wednesday with lots of sunshine

Headlines



VERY WARM THE REST OF THE WEEK

SPOT STORM THURSDAY PM

WIDESPREAD SHOWERS ON FRIDAY

If you are heading out this evening, whether to the Pacers game or just for a walk through the neighborhood, you're in great shape. There will be lots of sunshine, with temperatures remaining mild in the 60s and 70s under mainly clear skies.

wrtv

Wednesday is the best day of the week. Highs will be around 80° with mostly sunny skies, so start making those outdoor plans now and enjoy.

wrtv

Thursday will remain very warm, with temperatures in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies. However, expect cloud cover to increase in the afternoon and evening, with a stray storm possible. While most of us won't experience one, but it could occur in some areas as a weak front slides through the region

wrtv

A light but widespread rain is expected on Friday, but we should see clearing by the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 51°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & warm High: 80°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Spot pm shower. High: 82°

Friday: Areas of rain. Spot storm. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast