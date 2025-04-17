A warm and windy Friday is followed by a wet and stormy Saturday

Headlines



VERY WARM AND WINDY FRIDAY

ROUNDS OF STORMS SATURDAY. SOME COULD BE STRONG TO SEVERE

FLOODING CONCERNS THROUGH THE WEEKEND

This evening, a few showers will be possible as the warm front moves through the area. If you do see a shower, it will be very light and brief, so don't cancel any plans. This warm front will help temperatures climb to near 80° on Friday. We can also expect a good amount of sunshine, but the main issue for the day will be the wind.

Wind gusts on Friday will likely be in the 30-40 mph range for most of the day. It's definitely an inconvenience, but the trade-off will be the very warm weather.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, there will be a chance of a few strong to severe storms. Wind, hail, and flash flooding will be the main threats as the storms move through. In fact, several rounds of storms are possible, leading to heavy rain for many throughout the morning.

It does look like there could be a bit of a break for some dry hours by mid-afternoon on Saturday. On Easter Sunday, the chance of rain will be lower but still present. All of this will depend on where exactly the cold front stalls.

Along the front, expect heavy rain; on either side of the front, rain chances will be lower.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy - Mild Low: 58°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Very windy. High: 80°

Saturday: Rounds of storms. Some severe early. High: 69°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Sct. showers and storms. High: 69°

