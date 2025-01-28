Watch Now
Above normal temperatures through the end of the week

  • ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES
  • GUSTY WIND AGAIN TODAY
  • RAIN RETURNS LATE THURSDAY

We have now had three days in a row with above normal temperatures and that trend will continue today. With mostly sunny skies look for high temperatures to climb into the low to mid 40s for everyone.

Like yesterday through, it will feel a bit cooler when you factor in the wind. Wind gusts will pick up as the day goes on and will peak over 40mph in northern locations and over 30 mph in southern areas.

It remains breezy tomorrow but temperatures continue to climb. We'll be in the mid to upper 40s and then in the 50s once we get to Thursday.

Late Thursday rain will return to the forecast. It will be steady overnight into Friday morning. Over an inch or rain will be possible across the area.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 44°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 35°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 45°
Thursday: Sunny start with rain late. High: 50°
Friday: Rain. High: 53°

