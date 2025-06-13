Active weather returns Friday through the weekend

Headlines



SCATTERED RAIN & STORMS FRIDAY

PERIODS HEAVY RAIN SATURDAY

SOME DRY TIME FATHER'S DAY SUNDAY

We are entering into an active weather period Friday through the weekend. Friday is not a complete wash, but this afternoon and evening, we will see scattered rain and thunderstorms. While severe weather is not likely, you'll want to go indoors if you see lightning or hear thunder during your Friday night plans. Downpours are also possible, so take an umbrella with you.

Periods of heavy rain are also possible through the day Saturday. By Saturday evening, some areas could pick up over 1" of rain.

Father's Day Sunday the forecast is not looking as rainy, although some spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible. If you have outdoor plans with Dad, keep in mind the ground will also be pretty muddy from Friday and Saturday's rain.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered rain & thunderstorms. High: 82°

Overnight: Scattered rain & thunderstorms Low: 69°

Saturday: Scattered rain & thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain. High: 81°

Sunday: Spotty shower & thunderstorm. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast