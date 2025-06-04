Active weather to end the week; isolated severe storm possible Wednesday evening

Headlines



ISOLATED SEVERE STORM POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY EVENING

RAIN & STORM CHANCES TO END THE WEEK

Wednesday morning is dry with hazy skies. It's breezy, with a warm wind out of the south. High temperatures once again climb through the 80s today.

This afternoon, rain and thunderstorms start to make their way through the state. They will start in the northwest portion of Indiana, then gradually expand to include more of Central Indiana by this evening.

Rain could be heavy at times. Gusty winds are also possible with the storms. While most of the state is at a Marginal risk for severe weather (threat level 1/5), widespread severe storms are not likely. An isolated severe storm is possible.

The active weather continues through the end of the week. Rain could be heavy at times Thursday, in addition to scattered thunderstorm chances. There are a few more scattered thunderstorms Friday.

This weekend is looking mainly dry with sunny skies, but a stray shower or storm is possible both days.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hazy & breezy. PM scattered rain & storms. Marginal severe risk. High: 87°

Overnight: Scattered rain & storms. Low: 68°

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times. Scattered storms. High: 80°

Friday: Scattered rain & storms. High: 77°

