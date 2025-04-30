Additional rain and storm chances Wednesday through Friday

Headlines



SCATTERED RAIN AND STORMS TODAY

ADDITIONAL RAIN CHANCES THURSDAY, FRIDAY

DRY BUT COOLER WEEKEND

It is dry out the door Wednesday morning. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s by afternoon. This afternoon and evening, a few rain showers or storms make their way through the area. Rain is not widespread.

WRTV

An isolated strong or severe storm is possible. Gusty winds and hail are possible, but some rotation is also possible, so an isolated tornado chance is getting added to the list of potential impacts tonight.

Scattered showers continue overnight, with rain showers becoming more numerous by daybreak Thursday. We will continue to see some rain and storms through Thursday.

There are additional rain chances on Friday, then it looks like we will dry out as we head into early Saturday. Temperatures are briefly cooler to start the weekend, with highs in the low 60s Saturday. Sunday is warmer with sunny skies. Temperatures continue to climb through early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered PM showers and storms. High: 72°

Overnight: Showers continue. Low: 63°

Thursday: Scattered rain & storms. High: 75°

