Additional rain chances through the weekend; flooding remains a concern

WATCH FOR STORM DAMAGE THURSDAY MORNING

ADDITIONAL RAIN CHANCES

FLOODING REMAINS A CONCERN

The threat for severe weather has ended, and most rain has cleared out of the area Thursday morning. Be cautious as you get on the roads, as there is likely debris and standing water from last night's storms. Remember never to drive through standing water. Stoplights could also be out in some areas dealing with power outages.

Temperatures are in the 50s to 60s through today. Most of the day is dry, but rain returns this evening and overnight. Rain totals will be higher in the southern portion of the state. A thunderstorm is also possible, but severe weather is not likely tonight.

Flooding remains a concern as we finish the week and head into the weekend. River levels will continue to rise, as we have more rounds of rain Friday and Saturday.

Rain could be heavy at times. A few showers are possible Sunday morning, then we finally dry out from Sunday afternoon into early next week. Temperatures are cooler than normal starting Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain through the evening. High: 65°

Overnight: Rain continues. Thunderstorm possible. Low: 48°

Friday: Scattered rain. High: 64°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast