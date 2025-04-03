Additional rounds of heavy and more storms into the weekend

Headlines



SEVERAL MORE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN

MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS FRIDAY NIGHT

FLOOD WATCH THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Flooding will continue to be a major concern for us heading into the weekend. Several more rounds of heavy rain will move through the area tonight through early Sunday morning. An additional 2"-6" of rain will be possible in some areas. Any heavy storms could result in some flash flooding but the overall threat will be river and low lying flooding.

Some of that heavy rainfall with come with the threat of storms. It won't be a repeat of Wednesday but some wind and hail will be possible with the heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under the marginal risk. The timing is late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The Flood Watch & Flood Warnings will continue through Sunday if not beyond.

Eventually once we get to Sunday much cooler weather arrives. We will be below normal but this will allow us to limit our severe threat after a very active few weeks.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Areas of rain. Locally heavy. Low: 46°

Tomorrow: Dry morning but storms afternoon & evening. High: 63°

Saturday: Periods of rain. Heavy at times. High: 63°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Cold & wind with a few showers. High: 47°

