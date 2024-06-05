Afternoon storms usher in a less humid air mass for Thursday

Headlines



AFTERNOON STORMS

SPOT SEVERE THREAT

LESS HUMID END OF THE WEEK

A cold front will make cross the state this afternoon with a round of storms for just about everyone. Some of the storms could produce an isolated severe storm for wind but widespread severe weather is not expected. Far eastern parts of the state are under a marginal risk for severe storms.

The timing of the storms will be 12pm - 3pm for western Indiana, 2pm -5 pm for the metro area and 4pm - 7pm to the east. Once the quick hit of rain and some wind goes through you are done with the rain for the day so evening plans will be ok for most.

Behind the cold front clears the humidity will drop quick and will set us up for a sunny and comfortable able day tomorrow. It will be in the low 80s with breezy conditions.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Afternoon thunderstorms. High: 81°

Overnight: Clearing with less humidity. Low: 62°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High: 80°

Friday: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High: 76°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast