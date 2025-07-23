ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity as the heat index climbs above 100°

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY THURSDAY FOR EVERYONE

HEAT INDEX VALUES OVER 100°

STORMS RETURN ON FRIDAY

This evening will be warm and muggy, with temperatures in the 80s. Thursday will bring the warmest and most humid air of the week, as highs climb into the 90s for everyone. Skies will be mostly sunny, but there is only a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

WRTV

A Heat Advisory is in place for the entire state during the afternoon and early evening hours.

WRTV

Look for heat index values to climb well over 100° during most of the afternoon. Limit your time outdoors, and if you must be outside, make sure to drink plenty of water. Stay cool and hydrated.

WRTV

Once we reach Friday, storms will return to the area. Due to the storm threat and additional cloud cover, expect temperatures to be in the upper 80s. The same will be true for Saturday.

WRTV

Locally heavy rain will be the main threat with the storms as they make their way through the area. An isolated wind warning isn’t out of the question.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Warm & muggy. Low: 74°

Thursday: Very hot & humid. Mostly sunny. High: 94°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Storm return. High: 89°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Sct. Storms. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast