ALERT DAY: Heat advisory as heat index values soar over 100°

HEAT ADVISORY FOR MOST. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NORTH

HEAT INDEX VALUES OVER 100°

90° HIGHS THROUGH FRIDAY

The BIG weather headline will continue to be the heat through the rest of the week. Today though the humidity will be much higher leading to higher heat index values than we have been seeing.

Actual temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Factor in the humidity and much of the afternoon will feel like 100°-105° with hazy sunshine.

High temperatures will stay in the 90s through Friday. Rain chances will increase in the coming days as well. Storms will be spotty tomorrow but more widespread Friday as the cold front comes through.

Once the front goes through it will cool off heading in the holiday weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hot, humid & sunny. Heat Advisory High: 96° Heat Index: 100°+

Overnight: Mainly clear & muggy. Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Hot and humid. Sct. storms. High: 95°

