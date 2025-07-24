ALERT DAY: Heat Advisory extended through Friday as heat and humidity persist

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH 8 PM FRIDAY FOR MOST

HOT & HUMID ALL WEEKEND

STORM CHANCES ALMOST EVERYDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

The Heat Advisory has been extended for most of Central Indiana until 8 PM Friday, as hot and humid weather is expected to continue through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will quickly warm into the low 90s by the afternoon. Heat index values are expected to exceed 100°F in most locations. Be on the lookout for scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon, with heavy downpours being the main threat.

Heat index values will be over 100° in most locations during the afternoon hours.

While severe weather isn't expected, slow moving downpours will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening. This could lead to some localized flooding in parts of the area. Areas who see rain will get some relief from the scorching temperatures.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 76°

Tomorrow: Hot and humid. Sct. High: 93°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Sct. Storms. High: 90°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Sct. Storms. Highs: 90°

