ALERT DAY: Hot and humid today with spotty storms possible

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY FOR MOST

HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL BE NEAR 100°

SPOTTY STORM CHANCES TODAY

The heat and humidity will continue today with many of us in the 90s. Some areas to the north and west that saw some rain and more clouds will see highs in the upper 80s.

wrtv

The humidity remains high and heat index values will be right around 100° once again.

wrtv

Some isolated storms will be possible this afternoon as well with locally heavy rain and some gusty winds.

wrtv

We will stay in the 90s through Friday before we cool off heading to the holiday weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hot & humid. Spot pm storms. High: 92°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 72°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Stray storm. High: 91°

Friday: Hot & humid with storm chances. High: 94°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast