ALERT DAY: Line of severe storms will move through the area

Headlines



SEVERE STORMS LIKELY THIS EVENING

WIND THE MAIN THREAT. ISOLATED TORNADO POSSIBLE

HEAT WAVE START ON SATURDAY

All of Central Indiana is under the enhanced risk of severe weather for this evening. Wind will be the main as we could see some gusts over 70mph. an isolated tornado is possible as well. While it doesn't make a storm severe, localized flooding will be possible as well.

A Tornado Watch is posted until 8pm for the area. Counties will likely get dropped soon than that though once the line of storms moves through your area. This will be from west to east.

The timing brings the worst of the weather through the metro area around 5pm. Keep that in mind for you evening commute or outdoor events.

The storms should exit the state by 8pm. After that, some downpours are possible but the severe threat likely will be done. Once the storms depart we turn our attention to the weekend and beyond as the first heat wave of the year arrives. Gone will be out wet and cooler pattern.

The heat builds on Friday which is the first officall day of summer. The 90s arrive Saturday and then are will us through at least Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Heat Advisory criteria might be met with heat index values over 100 degrees.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Isolated downpours Low: 67°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A few storms. High: 86°

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 86

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast