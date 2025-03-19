Watch Now
ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this evening followed by snow showers tomorrow

  • SEVERE THREAT THIS EVENING
  • ALL FORMS OF SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE
  • MUCH COLDER TOMORROW WITH RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

A cold front will bring a line of storms through the area this evening. Wind will be the main threat but isolated tornadoes will be possible as well. Make sure you have your severe weather plan. Wind gusts could be as high as 70 mph in some areas. Hail isn't out of the question either in some of the strongest cells.

Severe Risks.png

The storms will move west to east fairly quick approaching the metro area between 6pm -8pm.

TK3.png

Once the line of storms clear the area by 10pm - 11pm look for much colder air to come in tomorrow.

TK7.png

Some rain/snow showers will be possible with highs only in the mid 40s Thursday afternoon

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
THIS EVENING: Severe storms possible
Overnight: Severe threat ends. Turning colder. Low: 27°
Tomorrow: Rain/snow showers. Chilly. High: 45°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

