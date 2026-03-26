ALERT DAY: Severe storms this evening bring large hail, wind and an isolated tornado

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SEVERE STORM THREAT THIS EVENING

MUCH COLDER AGAIN TOMORROW

QUIET WEEKEND WITH WARMING TEMPERATURES

Severe weather is expected this evening as a cold front moves from north to south through the area. The strongest storms will be to the north, where the "Enhanced Risk" (Threat Level 3 of 5) is in place. A small area is under the "Slight Risk" (Threat Level 2 of 5), with the "Marginal Risk" well to the south. This indicates that the storms should weaken as they make their way south through the area. The timing is after 8 p.m. in the north and likely after 10 p.m. south of Indy.

WRTV

As the storms develop across northern areas, this is when they will be most intense. Large hail (golf to tennis ball size) will be possible, as well as an isolated tornado if supercell storms develop. This refers to a storm on its own. The tornado threat should diminish fairly quickly into the late evening hours as a line of storms forms and moves south. This would become more of a smaller hail and wind event as it approaches the metro area.

WRTV

While flooding doesn't make a storm severe, some areas could pick up several inches of rain, which would result in high water across the area. You will need to keep this in mind as you get on the roads Friday morning, even after the severe threat is over.

WRTV

Behind the cold front bringing the severe weather, we will be much cooler tomorrow. Highs will be in the 40s. We'll start with cloud cover and some lingering showers, but there will be plenty of sunshine in the afternoon for everyone.

WRTV

The cooler temperatures are brief, we warm again through the weekend and into next week as you can see int he 7 Day Planning Forecast below.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Severe storms fade Low: 42°

Friday: Morning clouds. PM Sunshine High: 47°

Saturday: Sunny skies. High: 50°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 62°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast