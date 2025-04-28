Watch Now
ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Storms bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather

Headlines

  • SEVERE THREAT TUESDAY
  • VERY UNSETTLED ALL WEEK
  • DRY BUT COOLER WEEKEND AHEAD

After a beautiful day on Monday, the weather will become very unsettled for the rest of the week, with chances of rain every day through Friday. Tuesday and Thursday are the two days when thunderstorms are expected to occur. In fact, some of the storms on Tuesday could be strong to severe.

Two rounds of rain and storms will be possible on Tuesday: one round in the morning and another in the evening as the front moves through. Wind will be the main severe threat, but heavy rain could also lead to localized flooding. As of now, the tornado threat appears to be very low.

Most of central Indiana is under the slight risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center. This is a threat level 2 of 5.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 68°
Tomorrow: Showers & storms. Severe storms possible. High: 80°
Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 72°
Thursday: Areas of rain. High: 74°
Friday: Spotty PM Showers. High: 68

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

