ALERT DAY: Very strong winds and possible severe weather overnight

VERY STRONG WINDS FOR EVERYONE (AS HIGH AS 75 MPH)

ISOLATED TORNADO THREAT OVERNIGHT

STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TOMORROW

A powerful storm system will impact the area overnight and throughout the day on Saturday with very strong winds for everyone, the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.

A Wind Advisory is posted for the entire area with in which we could see some wind gusts up to 75mph. It will be very windy for everyone.

The question is how much severe weather will develop and move through the area. A big severe weather outbreak will happen to our west with likely numerous tornadoes and over 80 mph wind gusts. You can see the moderate risk coming right up to the state line. As you move east it drops to enchanced and then slight.

This line of storm will move in overnight into a more stable environment so they should be weakening as the move through starting after midnight. That line of storms will move across the state ending the severe threat likely by 6-7 am.

It should be more of thunderstorm/wind event for most of us but a few isolated tornadoes will be possible especially as you work your way into western Indiana.

After the severe threat ends it remains windy through the day tomorrow with many dry hours. Another round of storms will be possible tomorrow.

They should be weaker but moving slower and could put down some heavy rain totals.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Very windy. Severe storms possible Low 62°

Saturday: Sct. storms off & on. High: 74°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers early. High: 49°

